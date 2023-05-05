Apple TV+’s Ghosted ranks second on this week’s top 10 streaming chart by Reelgood.

Other shows in the top 10 list are: The Diplomat (first place); The Citadel (third place); Scream VI (fourth place); Beef (fifth place): Succession (sixth place); Peter Pan & Wendy (seventh place); Love & Death (eighth place); Jury Duty (ninth place); and Cocaine Bear (10th place).

