The global smartphone market declined by 14% year-over-year (YoY) and 7% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) to record 280.2 million unit shipments in quarter one (Q1) of 2023, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung replaced Apple as the top smartphone player in Q1 2023, driven by its mid-tier A Series and the recently launched S23 series. However, Counterpoint says that Apple’s YoY shipment decline was the least among the top five brands. Consequently, it recorded its highest-ever Q1 share of 21%.

Overall, global smartphone revenue and operating profit also declined, although not as much as shipments. This was due, in part, to the lower-than-usual decline in Apple’s shipments, to 58 million units in Q1 2023. This means Apple managed to capture nearly half of all smartphone revenues, according to Counterpoint.

Global smartphone revenues declined by 7% YoY to around $104 billion. Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi increased their Average Selling Prices (ASPs) year-over-year, notes Counterpoint.

