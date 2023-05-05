Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” set a personal weekly best of 650 million viewing minutes among Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming programs for the week of April 3 to April 9, according to Deadline.

The top 10 programs on the list are: “The Night Agent” (Netflix), “Love is Blind” (Netflix), “The Mandalorian” (Disney+), “Beef” (Netflix), “Murder Mystery 2” (Netflix), “Bluey” (Disney+), “South Park” (HBO Max); “Cocomelon” (Netflix), “NCIS” (Netflix/Paramount+), and “Ted Lasso.”

