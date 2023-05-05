Worldwide tablet shipments posted decline of 19.1% year over year in the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23), totaling 30.7 million units, according to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

In Q1 2023, Apple, followed by Samsung led the market once again, both the vendors making up nearly 58% of the tablet market even with the changing landscape post-pandemic. Apple sold 10.8 million iPads during the quarter for 35.2% market share. That compares to sales of 12.1 million tablets and 31.8% market share in the year-ago quarter.

The low shipment volume in 1Q23 is now comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Shipment volume in 1Q23 was comparable to the 30.1 million units shipped in 1Q19 and 31.6 million in 1Q18, according to IDC. Sell-in shipment in the first half of 2023 is expected to be low, with vendors focusing on clearing out their inventory before the launch of newer models.

All top tablet vendors posted a decline in the quarter. However, IDC says with signs of global economic recovery, including easing inflation, the second half of 2023 may witness some improvements in the shipments.

