Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.4.4, a feature update to the company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

It automates complex image manipulation tasks and allows users to reduce the size of InDesign links. Version 5.4.4 adds support to the Preserve Details 2.0 resampling method, a new upscaling algorithm introduced in Photoshop CC 2018.

Link Optimizer for InDesign can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for $259.95; there’a “lite” version available for $179.95. A demos is available for download. The 5.4.4 update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-2020.

