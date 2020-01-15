International POS printer manufacturer Star Micronics announces the launch of SteadyLAN, a POS connectivity solution that provides the stability of a cabled LAN connection for iPad OS systems via the standard Apple Lightning cable to ensure continuous network access.

It’s ideal for locations where WiFi connectivity isn’t possible or is unreliable. SteadyLAN provides direct cabled control of the printer and attached peripherals as well as Ethernet provision to the iPad from the wired Ethernet port of the printer.

By simply connecting the iPad to the Star mC-Print printer (mCP21LB, mCP31L or mCP31LB) via the standard Apple Lightning cable, or USB-C for iPad Pro, and connecting the printer to the Internet via a wired LAN connection the iPad is able to connect to the Internet without WiFi communication. What’s more, the iPad can communicate with the printer via the Lightning cable and the printer will also charge the iPad.

The mC-Print series features 58mm and 80mm print width models. With the functionality of up to five hardware and software interfaces including cloud technologies able to control select USB connected peripherals from multiple wired or wireless devices, the mC-Print series responds to the demands of an evolving multichannel environment.

Offering Star CloudPRNT technology for remote PC-free printing of receipts and tickets directly from a web server to Star mC-Print2 or mC-Print3 printers located anywhere in the world, StteadyLAN is designed for applications across retail and hospitality including Click & Collect in-store orders, event ticketing and online food ordering, etc.

