Apple has released new developer betas of macOS 10.15.3, iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and tvOS 13.3.1.

Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal (https://developer.apple.com/account/#/welcome). Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

