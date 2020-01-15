PowerProduction Software has announced the free limited-time availability of its Martini plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer, and Magix VEGAS Pro. Regularly $99, the free Martini is provided as a perpetual license that never expires.

Martini is a post-production plug-in that brings the creativity of visualization into video editing. Rather than breaking the flow of a work-in-progress with “white-text-on-a-black-background” slugs, it creates shots that look like scenes that have yet to be shot.

Editors can select a style, such as basic over-the-shoulder shots, two and three shots, and close-ups, as well as fight scenes, chase scenes, and other pre-composed multiple shot sequences. Then, editors can choose from hundreds of pre-loaded interiors, exteriors, custom digital location photos, and props.

Free Martini perpetual licenses are available for immediate download at www.martiniquickshot.com. Customers can choose to add over 20 add-on libraries for $29.95. The free Martini perpetual license and $29.95 add-on library offers are available for a limited time.

