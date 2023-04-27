The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) is highly dubious of this report: Twitter account holder @analyst941 claims a special version of iPadOS is in the works to support the more advanced capabilities of a range of bigger iPads.

The report claims that a 14.1-inch iPad with an M3 Pro chip is set for release next year. I don’t necessarily think that part of the tweet is impractical, but it claims that the bigger tablet will be able to run up to two 6K displays at 60Hz via Thunderbolt 4.

Last year the rumor mill was abuzz about an even bigger iPad. In June 2022 Majin Bu, a Twitter leaker, and display analyst Ross Young both tweeted that Apple would release an even bigger iPad Pro next year.

From Bu’s tweet: According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels and this new 14.1 iPad.

However, in December it was reported that Apple had abandoned plans for a 14-inch iPad, at least for now. He says such a device has been canceled entirely or significantly delayed.





