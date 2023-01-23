As noted by AppleInsider, a rumor from France’s iPhoneSoft site says that Apple is going to produce an “Apple Watch X” for 2024, as radical a change as the iPhone X was. The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) says this ain’t gonna happen.

iPhoneSoft says that Apple will skip Series 9 of the Apple Watch and go directly to version X as it did when the iPhone jumped from version 8 to version X. The rumor doesn’t offer any clues as to what major changes we might expect in an X factor.

I think that Apple’s big design for the smartwatch was the Ultra (pictured), which was introduced last year. I think we’ll see an Apple Watch Series 9 and an update of the Ultra with performance tweaks, but no major design changes.

