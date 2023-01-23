Apple TV+ has announced an eight-episode global acquisition of a new multilingual French-Japanese drama “Drops of God” from Legendary Entertainment.

It’s adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, with artwork by Shu Okimoto and published by Kodansha. “Drops of God” stars Fleur Geffrier (“Das Boat,” “Elle”) as Camille Léger and Tomohisa Yamashita (“The Head,” “Tokyo Vice” “Alice in Borderland”) as Issei Tomine. The series is produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment.

Here’s how the series is described: “Drops of God” finds the world of gastronomy and fine wines in mourning as Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn’t seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old.

When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger’s will is read, she discovers that her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection — the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita), who her father took under his wing and is referred to in Léger’s will as his “spiritual son.” But is his connection to Issei only spiritual?

Written by series creator Quoc Dang Tran (“Marianne,” “Parallel”), executive produced by Klaus Zimmermann (“Borgia,” “Trapped”), and directed by Oded Ruskin (“No Man’s Land,” “Absentia”), “Drops of God” will premiere in 2023 on Apple TV+ excluding Japan. The series is presented in partnership with France Télévisions and Hulu Japan.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related