Apple grew its lobbying spend the most last year compared to its peers, according to public disclosures — as noted by CNBC. The tech giant, Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft spent nearly US$69 million lobbying the federal government in 2022.

Apple’s total lobbying efforts came to nearly $9.4 million for all of 2022, a record for the company but just below Microsoft’s $9.8 million and Google’s $10.9 million. Amazon topped the list with total spending at $19.7 million.

According to CNBC, Apple’s public filing shows it engaged on the antitrust bills in the fourth quarter, as well as on issues including online privacy, taxes, semiconductor policy, content moderation, climate change, immigration and LGBTQ issues including the Respect for Marriage Act. Lobbying disclosures don’t include details on what exactly companies advocated for in their discussions.

