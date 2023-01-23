My 16-inch MacBook is space grey, and I want a Magic Keyboard to match — or at least available in black.

Apple makes the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Number Keypad. But it’s US$199 and takes up too much desktop real estate for those of us who don’t need the numeric keypad.

So I use a Magic Keyboard when using my laptop with an external display and mouse. My Magic Mouse is black, but the smaller Magic Keyboard is only available in white. I want one in black to match the mouse and laptop’s hues.

A trivial thing? I guess. But we Apple fans like our aesthetics, don’t we?

