Readdle Technologieshas launched new calendars for Calendars users on the Apple Watch.

You can receive invites and updates for your appointments, and reply from your watch without having to dig out your phone, according to Alex Tyagulsky, CPO and co-founder at Readdle. Plus, automatic syncing means your diary will remain firmly up to date, he adds.

Once in the app, you can also choose whether you view your agenda (i.e. list view) or your Task List. Mark completed tasks as done; edit, and delete them on the go.

You can choose one of the six Apple Watch faces that offer optimized complications (widgets on watch faces) built around them. Tyagulsky says that an added bonus is that each watch face is designed with a particular lifestyle in mind, meaning whether you’re sporty, juggling work and family commitments or simply being a productivity champ, you can really tailor your experience.

The new version is now rolled out to all users via the Apple Store. Note that you’ll need the latest version of Riddle’s iOS app to get the refreshed Apple Watch experience.





