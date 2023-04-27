Skydance’s spy action comedy “Ghosted”starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas is the most watched movie debut to date for Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

In the pic’s first two days after dropping on April 21 — and Deadline says viewership continued to swell into Monday and Tuesday — the Dexter Fletcher-directed movie pulled in 328,500 viewers per Samba TV. That’s more than the first two days of other highly viewed Apple TV+ movies including “Finch”(Nov. 5, 2021 debut) at 228,500, “Spirited” (November 18, 2022) at 174,000 “Tetris”(March 31) at 88,000 and “My Mind & Me” (November 4, 2022) at 78,100.

About ‘Ghosted’

Here’s how the movie is described: In “Ghosted,” salt-of-the-earth Cole (Chris Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (Ana de Armas) — but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

