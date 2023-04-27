Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from other websites:

° From iMore: Apple’s AR/VR headset enters the “final sprint” as its WWDC launch nears.

° From the Apple Newsroom page: The founders of Kids of Immigrants, Señor Sisig, and Darianna Bridal & Tuxedo share how they’ve harnessed the Apple ecosystem to grow their companies over the years.

° From the U.S. Customs and Border Protection: Apple products are popular, and so that explains why U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers would encounter nearly $290,000 in AirPods and Apple Watch knockoffs recently shipped from China in air cargo imports to Washington Dulles International Airport.

° From the Apple Hearing Study team: 1-in-3 adults in the US, around 77 million people, are exposed to excessive noise levels. The states with the highest populations have the largest number of those affected by high-decibel noise. This includes California, Texas, Florida, and New York.

° From the Gartner research group: Global semiconductor revenue is projected to decline 11.2% in 2023, according to the latest forecast from Gartner, Inc. In 2022, the market totaled $599.6 billion, which was marginal growth of 0.2% from 2021.







