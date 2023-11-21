In a new Medium post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reiterates that Apple is expected to include a tetraprism camera in the iPhone 16 Pro, leading to a 160% year-over-year growth in iPhones with this camera in 2024.

The tetraprism lens with up to 5x optical zoom that’s currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max will expand to both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As for the iPhone 16, here are other rumors about the 2024 smartphone line-up:

° It could feature a more power-efficient display thanks to a new OLED material set that is reportedly being developed by Samsung.

° Apple could revamp Siri with the iPhone 16 by adding generative AI features to the company’s personal assistant

° The iPhone 16 Pro could sport an extra button and move the mmWave antenna to the left of the device instead of the right to accommodate the change.

° The lens in the 2024 iPhone 16 will be revised and equipped with more advanced molding glass (MG) to make the mobile phone lighter and thinner, improve the optical zoom magnification, and greatly improve the user experience.

° All iPhone 16 models will move from the A16 processor to the A18.

° The iPhone 16 series may gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the “Capture Button.” Codenamed “Project Nova,” the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase.

° The Capture Button will be located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower. The mmWave cutout will be been moved to the opposite side, located under the volume buttons. It is currently unknown what the new capacitive button will be used for.

° The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will feature 8GB of memory and an A17 Bionic chip fabricated with TSMC’s N3E process.

° iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models should feature Wi-Fi 7 support and an upgraded 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera lens.

° They will adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across the lineup in 2024 after (mostly) similar adoption in this year’s standard iPhone 15 models.

° The iPhone Pro Max could be the first to feature a super telephoto periscope camera for dramatically increased optical zoom.

