Atlas VPN, a freemium virtual private network service providers, has introduced a dedicated VPN app for Apple TV. This development follows Apple’s recent rollout of tvOS 17 in September, which introduced VPN support.

With the dedicated app, users can easily install and set up Atlas VPN on their Apple TVs in a few simple steps, eliminating the need for the manual VPN router setup that is often necessary with many other VPN services, according to Ruta Cizinauskaite, head of communications at Atlas VPN.

The Atlas VPN Apple TV service comes with solid encryption and features advanced protection SafeSwap servers unique to the VPN provider, she adds. SafeSwap allows users to have many rotating IP addresses without having to switch between different VPN servers.

The service is also equipped with video-optimized servers and 10Gbps servers designed to provide lightning-fast speeds, even during peak usage, Ruta Cizinauskaite says. he Atlas VPN app for Apple TV is already available on the Apple TV App Store.

