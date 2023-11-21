Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers, has received a D-plus grade for its decarbonization efforts in 2022, reports CNET. That’s the second lowest rating of all ranked final assembly companies, according to a Greenpeace report published Tuesday.

The Taiwanese company ranked behind another Apple supplier, Luxshare Precision, which received the highest grade among ranked final assembly companies with a C-plus. It also lagged behind Taiwan’s Pegatron, but beat China’s Goertek, which received a failing grade of F.

According to CNET, Foxconn received a low grade for a number of reasons. The company reported the highest emissions and electricity consumption in the final assembly category of the ranking. In 2022, the company’s emissions exceeded the annual emissions of Iceland, according to Greenpeace.

Last year, Foxconn also made little progress on emissions reduction and renewable electricity adoption compared to its rival, Luxshare Precision, the Greenpeace report said. The latter, which is reported to assemble higher-end iPhones, received the highest rank among final assembly companies with a C-plus grade.

