Apple is denying claims made by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) that it cooperated with American spies to surveil iPhone users in the country, reports Reuters.

In a statement, the tech giant said it has “never worked with any government to insert a backdoor into any apple product and never will.”

The RSS claimed that Apple works closely with US intelligence, particularly the National Security Agency. The attacks were linked to SIM cards registered with Russia-based diplomats for NATO countries, Israel and China, according to the statement.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related