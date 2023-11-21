Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From The Verge: Apple CEO Tim Cook told Google CEO Sundar Pichai he wanted to be “deep deep partners.”

° From MacRumors: Images purporting to depict a new battery designed for the iPhone 16 Pro have leaked online, showing a new metal casing and a slightly larger capacity.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted a mental health summit in the Steve Jobs Theater on Friday, introducing keynote speakers first lady Dr Jill Biden, Korean singer Rosé, and US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy. Dr Biden referenced the vision of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in her speech.

° From AppleInsider: Marking 25 years after the PC game’s release, Valve Software is making “Half-Life” free to get for a limited time, though you may need to use older hardware to actually play it on macOS.

° From Macworld: Nothing’s iMessage app for Android is an instant disaster.

° From CBS News: FBI agents seized New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ iPhones and iPad in what appears to be part of a corruption investigation into campaign fundraising.

° From MacVoices Live!: The second MacVoices 2023 Holiday Gift Guide panel features Rosemary Orchard, Mike Schmitz, and Brett Terpstra picking products both practical and tech-oriented…or at least most of them are. (Part 1)

