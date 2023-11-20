Europe’s smartphone shipments declined 11% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter three (Q3) 2023, according to the latest report from Counterpoint Research. But there was (kinda) good news for Apple.

Western Europe declined by 8%, indicating a slight recovery from the 14% decline in the previous quarter, according to Counterpoint. However, Eastern Europe declined by 15% due to continued economic and geopolitical challenges, adds the research group.

Counterpoint says that Apple reached its highest Q3 share at 24% despite declining by 3% YoY and touching its lowest Q3 shipments since 2014. The manufacturer will likely lead in the coming quarter owing to pent-up upgrade demand for the iPhone 15 series, adds the research group. As for the other smartphone manufacturers in the top five:

Samsung declined 15% YoY and reached its lowest Q3 shipments since 2011. The decline was mitigated by the launch of its new foldables, which received a warm reception in the region.

Xiaomi declined by 13% in Q3 2023 but remained the top player in Eastern Europe, capturing 35% of the market. The brand is also facing backlash in some Western European markets (like Finland) due to its continued presence in the Russian market.

HONOR was the only brand among the top five to grow YoY, inching closer to levels before its split from Huawei and entering the top five. The brand is likely to take market share from other Chinese manufacturers (like OPPO).

Transsion brands TECNO and Infinix surged in the region, growing 192% and 518% respectively, with Russia being the primary market for both. In the coming quarters, the competition among the Chinese manufacturers will intensify even as parallel imports sustain the market for Samsung and Apple.

OPPO's uncertainties in the region were reflected in its shipments, which declined 23% YoY. However, Eastern Europe limited the brand's regional decline with 27% growth. In the coming quarters, the brand will likely face more issues in Western Europe.

