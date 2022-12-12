The Latin American and Caribbean smartphone shipments fell 13% YoY and 17.3% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) in quarter three (Q3) of 2022, according to the latest research from Counterpoint Research’s Market Monitor service. All the top brands’ volumes declined QoQ, except for OPPO.

However, Apple saw only a slight volume decrease year-over-year (YoY) despite the launch of the new iPhone. But the iPhone 14 was launched late in the region even as Colombia imposed restrictions on 5G iPhone imports. The good demand for the iPhone 11 helped soften the fall. Apple is expected to improve its performance over the next quarter, according to Counterpoint.

Samsung led the market with a 40% share, followed by Motorola with a 22% share. Apple has 4% of the Latin American market. The >$700 price range of smartphones saw the highest growth in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related