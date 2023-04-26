Sharon Horgan of Apple TV’s “Bad Sisters” was named Best Actress in the 27th annual Web Awards from the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS), reports Deadline.

The Webby Awards are awards for excellence on the Internet presented annually by the judging body composed of over three thousand industry experts and technology innovators.

Here’s what the IADAS had to say about Horgan: Sharon Horgan for capturing the Internet’s attention with her acclaimed Apple TV+ show Bad Sisters, which she created, executive produced and stars in, as well as for her incredible career in comedy as a voice of radical self-awareness and razor-sharp wit.

Apple also picked up two more Webby Awards. The Apple TV app won the Webby Award for Best Streaming or OTT Service, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software). FIFA 23 x TED LASSO won the Webby Award for In-Game Integration, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR),

“Bad Sisters” has been renewed for a second season.

