Apple TV+ has announced it will expand its Academy and Emmy Award-winning offering of stories for kids and families with “BE@RBRICK,” a new 13-episode animated series from DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., and based on Medicom Toy’s world-renowned collectible bear-shaped figures.

Here’s how the series is described: “BE@RBRICK” is a music-driven comedy about young singer-songwriter Jasmine and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realizes that in order for her world to change, she and her friends may have to make it happen themselves.

Told through CG animation, the new series will be animated and produced by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc., and showrun and executive produced by Meghan McCarthy (“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” “Centaurworld”). Alex Almaguer (“TrollsTopia”) will serve as supervising producer and Taylor Orci (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) will serve as story editor. Athena Hofmann (“Curious George”) will serve as line producer on the series.

“BE@RBRICK” marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation, joining GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton; and “Doug Unplugs,” based on Dan Yaccarino’s “Doug Unplugged” book series.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr.







Like this: Like Loading...

Related