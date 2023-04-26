Apple is working on an artificial intelligence-powered health coaching service and new technology for tracking emotions, its latest attempt to lock in users with health and wellness features, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

He says the new coaching service — codenamed Quartz — is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and help them sleep better. Quoting “people with knowledge of the project,” Gurman says the idea is to use AI and data from an Apple Watch to make suggestions and create coaching programs tailored to specific users.

This continues Apple’s growing expansion into health and fitness services. On April 21, The Wall Street Journal reported that plans to debut an iPhone journaling app to let users compile their daily activities, as part of its efforts in the physical and mental health market.







