° From 9to5Mac: iOS 17 purportedly bringing new Lock Screen features, Apple Music user interface updates, and more.

° From AppleInsider: As Apple looks to move its manufacturing to India and Vietnam, it is still expanding the Chinese firms it uses for the MacBook Pro.

° From the EE Times: Apple manufacturing partner is straining to meet demand from top customer Apple for 3-nm chips.

° From MacRumors: Apple has released updates for its Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps for PC users running Windows 11.

° From Boston 25: The man accused of barreling through the glass storefront of the Apple Store in Hingham accelerated his SUV to 60 mph before killing one and injuring more than 20 others in the crash.

° From Deadline: Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso) has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Acapulco for Season 3.

° From MacVoices: On the new episode, Chris Demiris, co-founder and principal engineer and Terri Morgan, co-founder and principle designer from Luma Touch talk about the latest and just-released feature of LumaFusion, multi-camera editing on your iPad.





