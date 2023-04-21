Summon Quest is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Summon Quest is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box Here’s how it’s described: A rift has broken in our world, now crawling with monsters. It’s up to you to heal this rift and save the planet. Shoot, stack up skills, and fight your way through different regions each with unique enemies, challenges, bosses, and themes.

Key Features:

* Explore a beautiful and magical world, filled with unique regions!

* Fight your way through 60 levels of enemies within each region to reach the final boss!

* Choose from 1 of 3 randomized, unique, and powerful skills at the end of each level, making your Summoner progressively stronger!

* Unlock companions which you summon to your side in battle!

* Level-up and equip powerful equipment which provides permanent stat bonuses!

* Beat each region on easy, medium, and extreme difficulty levels for ultimate rewards!

Summon Quest! is a single player game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

