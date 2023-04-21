Former Apple design chief Jony Ive has been presented with the 2023 Edison Achievement Award, which honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

Apple and its former head of design parted ways in July 2022, ending a three-decade run.

Ive’s history at Apple

Ive joined Apple in September 1992. After several years of designing the interface aspects of Apple products he was promoted to senior vice president of Industrial Design in the late 1990s. Ive helped design the iMac, iPad, MacBook, and other products.

He also helped design Apple’s major architectural projects, such as Apple Park and Apple Stores.Apple announced in October 2012 that Ive would “provide leadership and direction for Human Interface (HI) across the company in addition to his role as the leader of Industrial Design.

About Ive

Ive holds more than 14,000 patents worldwide, uniquely spanning both software and hardware design. In 2019, Jony and long-time friend and collaborator Marc Newson gathered the creative collective LoveFrom.

Born in London, Ive studied industrial design at college. He was appointed a Royal Designer for Industry (RDI) in 2003, an honorary fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (HonFREng) in 2006. Jony was awarded the RSA’s Benjamin Franklin Medal in 2004 and the Professor Stephen Hawking Fellowship by the Cambridge Union Society in 2018. He holds honorary doctorates from Oxford and Cambridge Universities, Rhode Island School of Design, University of the Arts London and the Royal College of Art, where he currently serves as chancellor.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related