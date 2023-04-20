The world is going to be digitized day by day. Thus, all physical media will also quickly be shifted into digital formats. Now all forms of physical media have become outdated.

Shifting physical media to digital form is not a trend but an emerging need for each DVD holder. Rather than a lack of compatibility support on different devices, DVDs are also always at risk of being damaged or broken.

So, enjoying desired DVDs on a smartphone, tablet, or TV needs to be ripped and shifted into a compatible format for a specific device. But ripping DVDs is only possible by using the best DVD ripper. It helps you digitize your DVDs and save them on your computer or an external hard drive.

In this article, you will see a complete guide and comparison of the best DVD-ripping software for both Windows and Mac;

5 Best DVD Ripping Software for Windows and Mac

DVDFab DVD Ripper

DVDFab DVD Ripper is an excellent software for free and fast Blu-ray and DVD ripping purposes. The program delivers each function for the best DVD ripping at affordable rates. It has a vast library of unique profiles to rip and shift any DVD, ISO folder or file to any playable video and audio formats, including MP4, MKV, AVI, FLV, M2TS, MOV, MPEG, etc.

The software is smart enough to fix and apply the meta info to the final output during the conversion. Its Enlarger AI will work to upscale video from 480p-1080p or 1080p-4K.

Key features

The program automatically detects and decodes DVD copy securities.

You can rip audio from DVD in top quality.

Ripping subtitles from a DVD or applying them to a video is best.

The pre-built video editor gives you complete control over your output video customization.

The Enlarger AI will upscale the video resolution.

2. HandBrake

HandBrake is the best DVD ripper for both Windows and Mac operating systems. It not only works to convert DVDs to AVI, MP4, and WMV but is also the best video converter. You will enjoy its uses to convert MP4 to WMV. Besides this, the program will line up the multiple DVD tasks to rip and convert simultaneously.

You can trust it for deinterlacing, refining, applying and detaching subtitles, combining audio tracks, deploying frame rates, rotating, and adding chapter markers to video files.

Key features

It is not only a DVD ripper but also the best converter.

There are different default presets to apply to the videos.

You can modify your videos according to your desires, ripping them.

The tool features batch scanning.

3. MakeMKV

MakeMKV is the dedicated DVD ripper for Mac users. The program will never let you down playing with the copy-secured DVDs. And most importantly, it can also work to save all video and audio tracks and subtitles along with meta-info. The program delivers all ripping processes within a few minutes.

Key features

MakeMKV can easily rip copy-secured DVDs.

Like other best rippers, it will also let you customize your videos.

The program delivers fast ripping outputs and saves meta information.

4. WinX DVD Ripper

Download WinX DVD Ripper and enjoy digitizing your DVDs to MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV, FLV, MP3, and many more formats. So, get the desired format and enjoy streaming desired DVDs on the hard drive, USB, NAS, PLEX, etc. Don’t worry if you have copy-protected DVDs. WinX is capable of decoding 99-titles and going through broken DVDs.

Key features

You can rip copy-secured DVDs into the desired formats.

The output videos can be enjoyed on any device, including Android, iPhone, etc.

The software recovers the DVD in the same original quality.

5. VideoSolo BD-DVD Ripper

This is another fast DVD ripping software of 2023 which supports more than 300 videos and audio formats, including MP4, MKV, MOV, etc. You can use it to rip DVDs and Blu-rays in high quality. It works according to the latest decoding technology and is compatible with both Windows and Mac.

Key features

The software ripping engine works six times faster.

It supports different output formats and devices.

You can apply external audio tracks and subtitles.

Users can customize their videos, including their metadata or boost their quality.

Conclusion

With the emerging need to convert physical content to digital formats, the demand for DVD-ripping software is also increasing quickly. A DVD Ripper helps you to save your memorable and precious DVD content forever. All five DVD rippers on our list are top of the ripping industry. They all have a wide list of excellent functions to rip your DVD videos and customize them as you want. Don’t worry about the secured DVDs; they can tackle all these issues efficiently.

