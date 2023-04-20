Kensington has expanded its portfolio of data protection solutions with the launch of three new privacy screens. I’ve been testing the US$64.99 MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Pro 16”.

There’s a lot to like about the screen, but my favorite feature is that it doesn’t require adhesives. It attaches to the laptop’s frame via magnets. The MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen is easy to attach and remove. And your Mac laptop can close completely to enter sleep mode even with it attached..

If you work at home or have a private office, you may not need a privacy screen. However, if you do a lot of work (or play) in a crowded office environment, coffee shop, etc., such an accessory reduces the risk of exposing sensitive and valuable info to others by limiting viewing angles. Of course, if you want to share your screen with others, you’ll need to remove it.

What’s more, the MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen purportedly reduces harmful blue light by up to 30% and reduces glare while helping to protect the screen from scratches, dust and smudges. It also has “reversible viewing.” One side has a matte finish to reduce glare and fingerprints. The other side is glossy and provides a clearer view of the monitor.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★★

In addition to the accessory for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Kensington’s family of privacy screens for MacBook, iMac and Studio Display include:

SA270 Privacy Screen for Studio Display (K50740WW)

SA240 Privacy Screen for iMac 24” (K55170WW)

MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Air 2022 (K58374WW)

MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook 13” (K64490WW)

MagPro Elite Magnetic Privacy Screen for MacBook Pro 14” (K58370WW).

