As noted by iMore, Apple has been granted a patent (number US 11,630485 B2) that hints at an iMac with rear-acing projectors. The patent is dubbed “housing structures and input-output devices for electronic devices.”

In the patent data, Apple says that such an iMac would be equipped with a stand that would support the computer’s housing so that its display is overlapped by the front wall and may be viewed by a user. Projectors on the back of the all-in-one could project images onto nearby surfaces.

What’s more, Apple says that sensors, 3D image sensors, cameras, and other components could operate through the iMac’s housing walls. The front and rear of the computer could be made of glass, transparent polymer, or other transparent materials.

