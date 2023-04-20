Yesterday it was reported that F. Murray Abraham was booted from Apple TV+’s “Mythic Quest” over sexual misconduct allegations, according to Rolling Stone. Now the award-winning actor has issued a statement on the matter, the text of which Deadline has confirmed with his representative.

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” reads Abraham’s statement.

It goes on to reference Lionsgate’s decision last year not to bring him back for Season 3 of Mythic Quest. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people.”

It continues, “I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

