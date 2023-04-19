Apple TV+ has released the trailer for “Frog and Toad,” an animated kids and family series based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel, premiering on Friday, April 28.

Here’s how the series is described: Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common … but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common, but embracing the things that make you different. Since our differences are what makes us special, Frog and Toad celebrate what makes them unique!

The voice cast includes Academy Award winner Nat Faxon (“Our Flag Means Death,” “The Connors”) and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Simpsons,” “Family Guy”) as Frog and Toad, as well as appearances by Ron Funches (“Trolls”), Fortune Feimster (“Good Fortune,” “Kenan”), Cole Escola (“At Home with Amy Sedaris”), Aparna Nancherla (“The Great North”), John Hodgman (“Up Here”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Disenchanted,” “Act Your Age”), Stephen Tobolowsky (“The Goldbergs”), Emmy Award nominee Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”), Selene Luna (“Coco”), Emmy Award nominee Margaret Cho (“Fire Island”) and Betsy Sodaro (“Duncanville”).

