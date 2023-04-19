Apple made the top 10 list in Fortune’s 2023 “America’s Most Innovative Companies” list.

According to Fortune, “America’s Most Innovative Companies honors the 300 companies transforming industries from the inside out. Innovation can spark in a multitude of ways: R&D teams who invent new products; efficient processes that pad a company’s bottom line; inspiring leaders who foster brainstorming and collaboration that lead to original creations. And innovation isn’t just a nice-to-have—nearly every company on this list posted revenue growth in the last three years.”

In addition to Apple, the list includes Alphabet, Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Dell, Munchkin, Verizon, and Capital One.

