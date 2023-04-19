Apple has previewed Apple Saket, a new store located in India’s capital of New Delhi.

It will be a welcoming space for customers to shop Apple’s incredible lineup of products and services, receive exceptional support from team members, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions to learn how to get the most out of their devices, according to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

Apple Saket welcomes customers through a uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple’s products and accessories, as well as a feature wall manufactured in India. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100% renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

O’Brien says the store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. For hands-on technical and hardware support, customers can make a reservation at the Genius Bar at Apple Saket for help from an Expert. Genius Bar appointments can help with everything from setting up a device, recovering an Apple ID, selecting an AppleCare plan, or modifying subscriptions.

Apple Saket will offer customers free, daily in-store sessions through Today at Apple. The sessions range from basics and how-to lessons to using professional-grade programs.

Apple Saket has a diverse offering of Today at Apple sessions such as:

Skills: Getting Started with iPhone

Tips: Edit Your Photos on iPhone

Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji

Skills: Personalizing Your Apple Watch

Tips: Capture Ideas on iPad

Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/in/today/saket.

Apple Saket opens Thursday, April 20, at 10 a.m. IST in New Delhi. To celebrate the grand opening, customers can download exclusive Apple Saket wallpapers, listen to a specially curated Apple Music Saket playlist, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 530 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

