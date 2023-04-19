Apple has been granted a patent (number US 11630559 B2) for “user interfaces for managing weather information” that shows it wants to tweak the graphic user interface on its Weather app.

About the patent

The Weather app is available on the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. It allows users to view current and forecasted weather conditions at various locations. Users may view information related to a variety of weather metrics such as temperature values and precipitation values for the various locations.

However, Apple says that some techniques for managing weather information using computer “are generally cumbersome and inefficient.” For example, some existing techniques use a complex and time-consuming user interface, which may include multiple key presses or keystrokes to view the most relevant weather information for a location.

Apple wants its Weather app to provide faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for managing weather information. Such methods and interfaces could complement or replace other methods for managing weather information.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “The present disclosure generally relates to managing weather information. In some embodiments, methods and user interfaces for managing weather information are described. In some embodiments, methods and user interfaces for displaying daily weather information are described.”

