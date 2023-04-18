The global smartphone market experienced a fifth consecutive quarter of decline, falling by 12% year-on-year in quarter one (Q1) of 2023, according to Canalys. Despite limited improvements in major unfavorable macro factors, the market is yet to recover, adds the research group.

Samsung was the only leading vendor to achieve a quarter-on-quarter recovery and struggled back to number one with a 22% market share. Meanwhile, Apple dropped to second place with a 21% market share, narrowing the gap between itself and Samsung, driven by solid demand for its iPhone 14 Pro series in Q1 2023, according to Canalys.

The research group says Apple’s percentage of the global smartphone market is up in the first quarter from 18% in the first quarter of 2022. Samsung’s global market share is down from 24% year-over-year.

Canalys says Xiaomi held on to the number three position with an 11% market share, helped by new product launches toward the end of the quarter while inventory adjustment continued. OPPO and vivo strengthened their positions in the Asia Pacific region and their home markets, accounting for 10% and 8% of the market share respectively.

