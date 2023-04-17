Apple has launched a new “Apple Trade In” website that talks about how trading in your product for a new one can be good for the planet and for you. You can trade online or at an Apple Store.

“With Apple Trade In, you can get a great value for your current device and apply it toward a new one. And you can do it all online or at an Apple Store,” Apple says. “If your device isn’t eligible for credit, we’ll recycle it for free. It’s good for you and the planet.”

There are three steps involved:

° First, get your trade-in estimate. Then choose a new Apple product, add your trade-in device, and check out.

° Apple will send you a trade-in confirmation email with instructions on how to back up your personal data and prepare your device.

° Your trade-in confirmation email will include step-by-step instructions.

This is part of Apple’s efforts to be environmentally friendly.

“We’re using more recycled content in our products than ever before. And we’re recovering crucial materials from end-of-life devices to use again in new ones,” Apple says. “Our plan is to have a net zero carbon impact by 2030. We’re investing in low-carbon design, energy efficiency, renewable power, and more.”

