Web hosting company GoDaddy has announced that it will start accepting in-person, contactless payments without having to deal with a dongle or card reader.

With the free GoDaddy Mobile App and Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology, small U.S.-based businesses can now accept all types of contactless in-person payments with an iPhone.

In collaboration with Apple, GoDaddy has integrated Tap to Pay on iPhone to enable businesses to accept payments without purchasing additional hardware. All entrepreneurs need to do is download the GoDaddy Mobile App on a compatible iPhone, successfully log in, choose Tap to Pay on iPhone and they are ready to accept payments, typically in just a couple minutes, according to Osama Bedier, president of GoDaddy Commerce.

Businesses using Tap to Pay on iPhone can seamlessly and securely accept all types of contactless payments, from contactless debit and credit cards to Apple Pay and other digital wallets. Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep both businesses’ and consumers’ data private, Bedier says.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related