F. Murray Abraham was booted from Apple TV+’s “Mythic Quest” over sexual misconduct allegations, according to Rolling Stone.

The 83-year-old’s exit was announced last April with little explanation. However, Rolling Stone says it’s learned that at least two concerns were raised about Abrahamâs behavior. The first incident resulted in Abraham being given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses, according to a production source. After a second incident was brought to creator and star Rob McElhenney’s attention, Rolling Stone understands that Abraham was let go from the show.

Currently in its third season, “Mythic Quest” is a sitcom from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.The series has already received a season four renewal, and boasts a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

About ‘Mythic Quest’

Here’s how season three is described: “Mythic Quest” follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office.

In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

The series stars McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, who also executive produces, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin, who was upped to a series regular for the third season, and guest stars including Joe Manganiello, Lindsey Kraft and Casey Sander.

