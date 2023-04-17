The Display Supply Chain Company (DSCC) launched its Monthly Flagship Smartphone Tracker, a report that includes monthly panel shipment results and a rolling two-month forecast for all flexible and foldable OLED smartphones for all the major smartphone brands and models.

In the case of the top five models for January through March, DSCC shows that Apple and Samsung models captured a combined 46% share in the first quarter of 2023. By model, by month, the top five models in January were the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max with an 18% share, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. These five models consistently made the top five over the last three months.

Starting in March, however, the top model was the iPhone 14. DSCC expects the iPhone 14 to be the top model in April and May as a result of early adopters purchasing the Pro models shortly after launch and non-early adopters increasingly purchasing the entry level models later in the launch cycle.

DSCC shows an 18% year-over-year increase in quarter one of 2023 volumes as several brands launch new flexible and foldable OLEDs increasing panel shipments to take advantage of lower panel prices and look to increase revenues with premium smartphone offerings.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related