MacPaw has introduced a new AI-based Setapp Assistant to further enhance the user experience on Setapp, its curated app subscription service.

The Setapp Assistant provides users with personalized app recommendations, tailoring the Setapp experience to suit their specific needs. According to the folks at MacPaw, it also provides:

More relevant app search results;

App recommendations personalized to your exact query;

Less effort trying to craft the right search query;

More time for actually getting things done instead of looking for a tool to do it.

You can find our more about the AI-based Setapp Assistant by going here.

