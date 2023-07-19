Teaming up with several companies. Apple has announced a variety of summer saving offerings for Apple Pay users. 

All require entering the code “APPLEPAY” at checkout. The deals include:

  • Costa: Enjoy an extra 10% off all sale items.
  • Gymboree: Get $10 off when you spend $40 or more.
  • HBX: Get 20% off select full-priced styles.
  • HotelTonight: Get 10% off your hotel reservation when you make a purchase in-app with promo code APPLEPAYHT.
  • PacSun: Enjoy an extra 10% off select styles.
  • Ray-Ban: Get 30% off custom styles.
  • Sonic: Earn a half-priced SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger reward for your next order in-app.
  • Sugar & Jade: Get $10 off when you spend $40 or more.
  • Summersalt: Enjoy an extra 10% off.
  • Sunglass Hut: Receive 20% off select full-priced styles.
  • The Children’s Place: Get $10 off when you spend $40 or more.
  • TodayTix: Enjoy $20 off when you purchase tickets in-app.



Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today