Teaming up with several companies. Apple has announced a variety of summer saving offerings for Apple Pay users.
All require entering the code “APPLEPAY” at checkout. The deals include:
- Costa: Enjoy an extra 10% off all sale items.
- Gymboree: Get $10 off when you spend $40 or more.
- HBX: Get 20% off select full-priced styles.
- HotelTonight: Get 10% off your hotel reservation when you make a purchase in-app with promo code APPLEPAYHT.
- PacSun: Enjoy an extra 10% off select styles.
- Ray-Ban: Get 30% off custom styles.
- Sonic: Earn a half-priced SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger reward for your next order in-app.
- Sugar & Jade: Get $10 off when you spend $40 or more.
- Summersalt: Enjoy an extra 10% off.
- Sunglass Hut: Receive 20% off select full-priced styles.
- The Children’s Place: Get $10 off when you spend $40 or more.
- TodayTix: Enjoy $20 off when you purchase tickets in-app.
