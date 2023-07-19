WaterField Designs has released the US$89 Travel Toiletry Bag that boasts exterior side slots that hold a toothbrush and a razor when not in use.

This keeps ‘em off the counter for improved hygiene and quick access. The Travel Toiletry Bag is made of water-resistant waxed canvas or ballistic nylon with premium, full-grain leather, and custom metal hardware.

According to WaterDesign Designs founder Gary Waterfield, it maintains its structure when set down or hung up, but is flexible enough to pack easily into any type of travel bag. He says that its features include:

Large main compartment opens wide and is accessible from either side via dual zipper pulls.

Four small interior pockets organize loose toiletries.

Two external side slots keep a razor and a toothbrush off a bathroom counter and upright for easy accessibility.

Front zippered pocket stows additional small grooming supplies.

Nylon side loop can hang on a bathroom hook or act as a quick-grab handle.

Water-resistant gold lining wipes clean and brightens the interior making items inside easy to find.

YKK, smooth-gliding, waterproof zippers and custom metal zipper pulls maintain the kit’s clean lines.

