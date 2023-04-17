BlackMagicDeign has made several product announcements. Following are summaries from their various press releases:

DaVinci Resolve 18.5(free update, beta available now) – a major new update which adds new AI tools, over 150 feature upgrades such as Resolve FX relight, speech to text editing, automatic subtitling, AI audio classification, Universal Scene Description file support, new menus on the Cut page that let customers work faster while allowing more time for being creative, and Fusion USD support for faster workflows. Additionally, Content creators can now upload videos directly to TikTok, and a new option for vertical aspect ratio output makes creating content for social media even easier.

Fusion Studio 18.5 is also now in beta, which adds support for Universal Scene Descriptor files for easier collaboration between VFX artists. USD data such as geometry, lighting, cameras, materials and animation can be imported, and its new USD tools lets users manipulate, re-light and render files using Hydra-based renderers such as Storm. Additionally, the new multi-merge tool lets users merge numerous media sources into a single multi-layer stack, so it’s easier to create composites by merging clips, stills or graphics using layers. A full list of new features is available here.

Blackmagic Camera 8.1(free update, available now) – an update which adds support for vertical aspect ratio video to Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Cameras, allowing users to create cinematic vertical video for platforms such as TikTok.

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K OLPF($6,385, available now) – a new model of the world’s most advanced digital film camera which adds a high performance optical low pass filter to the 12K Super 35 image sensor. The OLPF reduces artifacts such as moire and aliasing, while preserving the color and critical image detail Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K is renowned for.

URSA Mini Pro 12K Added to Netflix Approved Camera List – the camera was recently added to the Netflix Approved Camera List. Officially titled “Cameras and Image Capture: Requirements and Best Practices”, the list highlights the capture requirements necessary to be qualified as an approved camera by the streamer, including dynamic range, resolution, codec, workflow compatibility and more.

DeckLink IP($345, available in June) – a new family of PCIe cards that capture and playback 10-bit uncompressed, broadcast quality video directly into 2110 IP based broadcast systems.

Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G($595, available in June) – a new rack mount converter which converts 3G-SDI devices to 2110 IP Blackmagic Design also announced ATEM Television Studio 4K8 and ATEM 4 M/E Constellation 4K.

