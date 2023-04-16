In the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark German says Apple’s mixed-reality headset (widely believed to be dubbed the “Reality Pro”) will be the star of Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

However, he says that WWDC will be packed with other products too. That includes new Mac laptops and the biggest update to the “Apple Watch’s software since the first version was introduced in 2015.” Gurman says to expect:

This info from Gurman is from the free edition of “Power On”. If you like it, consider subscribing to Bloomberg.com—you’ll receive the newsletter earlier and get exclusive access to a Q&A section.

The 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference will be held June 5-9 in an online format. WWDC has been online only since 2021.

