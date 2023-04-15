As the editor/publisher of “Apple World Today,” this is my (mostly) weekly column in which I discuss anything that’s on my mind. Which may or may not include Apple or even technology. This week I’m weighing in on the popularity of conspiracy theories.

There a lot of conspiracy theories about the U.S. government. And I don’t believe any of them. But here’s a list of a few popularly conspiracy theories:

° There are theories that the CIA hired Lee Harvey Oswald to assassinate President Kennedy because of the president’s reactions to Communism and the Bay of Pigs Invasion. Others believe the Mafia, Cuba, or the Soviet Union were involved in the assassination.

° Along the same lines, some believe the FBI or the Ku Klux Klan were involved in the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.., and believe James Earl Ray was framed

° Some believe Area 51 in the Nevada desert is a site for researching and experimenting on aliens and their spacecraft. More specifically, people think they are studying a crash that happened near Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. Others theorize that the moon landing was staged at Area 51.

° QAnon is a baseless far-right conspiracy theory that claims former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a “deep state” cabal of satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

As much as I enjoyed “The X-Files” (well, mostly) I I don’t believe in any government conspiracy theories. Why? The government is too incompetent to manage something on that scale.

Let’s face it: Democrats and Republicans can’t, as a general rule, work together to tackle issues such as out-of-control government spending, gun control laws, etc. Do you really think they could work together to keep the discovery of alien technology a secret for decades?

And government websites are generally a mess. For example, I applied for the Trusted Travel Program (and paid my fee) on June 29, 2022. However, every time I’ve checked it since then, I get the message that my application is still pending approval.

Recently, when I tried to log in the web site asked for a passkey that I was never assigned. So I reapplied. Guess what? My application is “pending approval.”

Don’t get me wrong: I think America is a great country in which to live. And we have at least some great leaders. But we don’t have enough cooperative leaders to pull off the big events conspiracy theorists like to believe.

