Monopoly Go! is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S. $4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Monopoly Go! is available for the iPhone and iPad, but, sadly, not for the Mac orApple TV set-top box Here’s how it’s described: Roll the dice and get rich in Monopoly GO! Own it all by exploring boards and building cities. Play with friends and family to enjoy this new twist on a classic game!

Become rich beyond your wildest dreams in this newly reimagined version of one of the best-selling board games ever created: MONOPOLY! Let everyone’s favorite billionaire, MR. MONOPOLY, be your guide as you explore new boards themed after world-famous cities, fantastical lands, and more.

Experience the classic gameplay MONOPOLY fans love at a faster pace everyone can enjoy. Collect Property Tile Sets, build Houses and Hotels, pull Chance Cards, and of course, earn that MONOPOLY Money! Play with your favorite game Tokens such as the Scottie, the Top Hat, the Battleship and more.

Help your friends reach their goals with the Community Chest mini-game, or steal from them to help yourself get to the top. Collect story-filled Stickers to send to your friends or trade in our Facebook Group!

MONOPOLY GO! Features:

BUY & BUILD YOUR WAY TO THE TOP

Collect colored Property Tile Sets to build Houses, then upgrade your Houses into Hotels to get even more rent from friends! Discover new Landmarks to build on every board and upgrade them to increase your Net Worth to become the biggest tycoon in the world!

ENJOY CLASSIC MONOPOLY GAMEPLAY

Roll the dice to play the classic MONOPOLY board you know and love. Featuring familiar faces such as MR. MONOPOLY, and familiar spaces such as jail (womp womp!), Railroads, and everyone’s favorite money-maker GO! Pull from a variety of new Chance Cards, win money from the Community Chest themed mini-game, and explore the world with beloved Tokens including the Scottie, the Top Hat, the Battleship, and more.

PLAY WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Get social! Play with friends to take full advantage of new mini-games such as Community Chest – where your friends make you rich! Want to make some mischief? Land on a Railroad tile and let the train take you to two new mini-games: Knock down your friend’s Landmarks in Shut Down or steal money from their bank vault during Bank Heist. Finders keepers!

Gift Stickers to friends and get Stickers from friends in-game to complete your Sticker Collections and get BIG REWARDS!

Play exciting co-operative Events and Tournaments to climb the leaderboards on your way to OWN IT ALL!

MONOPOLY WITH A TWIST

Discover a whole new way to play a game enjoyed for generations! Reimagined for mobile, MONOPOLY GO! offers a new twist on a favorite classic. You’ll meet familiar MONOPOLY characters along with new faces and new ways to get rich and own it all! Explore a rich world of beautiful scenery and lively animations designed to bring joy to each play session.

NEW CHALLENGES EVERY DAY

Play Tournaments, Prize Drop, Free Parking House Rules Events, and Cash Grab. With new Events running every hour, there are new ways to play every day!

Monopoly Go! is a single player game for ages 9 and up. It has gamepad support.

