MacRumors says that an anonymous source reports that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will introduce a new button press combination to power off and force restart the devices.

The article points out that, on newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 14, users currently power off their device by simultaneously pressing the Side button and either volume buttons, while the same buttons are used in another combination to perform a hard reset.

The iPhone 15 line-up will probably debut in September or October. Here’s a round-up of some of the other rumors about them:

° They MAY feature solid state buttons and a unified volume button.

° The volume controls on the side of the iPhone 15 Pro may be a single unified rocker button.

° Pro models may pack 8GB of RAM.

° Only the highest-end model will sport a periscope lens. (That would be the iPhone 15 Pro Max.)

° The iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro’s USB-C port and accompanying charging cables will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting their functionality with accessories that aren’t Apple-approved.

° The iPhone 15 models will sport support for faster charging speeds when used with MFi-certifiated USB-chargers.

° The iPhone 15 Pro will be offered in a “stunning new dark red color option.”

iPhone 15 Pro models will have improved LiDAR scanners that offer better battery life and improved performance.

° The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be thicker than its precedessor despite having a slightly reduced height and width, but it could offer a less protrusive camera rear array.

° The standard iPhone 15 models may lack support for ProMotion and an always-on display.

° The iPhone 15 Pro models will see a price increase due to several rumored hardware upgrades.

° The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will use a new ultra-low energy microprocessor.

